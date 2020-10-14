LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The NFL Pro Bowl for 2021 will be "reimagined," the league announced on Twitter Wednesday. For 2022, Las Vegas was awarded the bowl.
"Over the last several months, the NFL has innovated the off-season, preseason and now the regular season," NFL said in a release. "The virtual NFL Draft and collective NFL family raised more than $100M for front line workers, training camp replaced games with practices and the regular season has required schedule adjustments to protect the health of the players, coaches and other personnel. The NFL will continue to recognize the players' outstanding seasons and welcome fans to demonstrate their passion for their favorite players when voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl Roster begins on November 17th."
Fans can expect the full roster in December.
Las Vegas is also scheduled to host the 2022 NFL draft.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.