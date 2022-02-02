LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas is hosting the Pro Bowl and all of the activities that go with it this week. The NFL Draft will follow on the strip in April and then the Super Bowl in 2024.
Las Vegas is the first city to host all three events, and they're doing it within a 24 hour period.
NFL Vice President of Events Matt Shaprio says kicking things off with the Pro Bowl showcases how much Las Vegas is designed for this event.
"We need cities that can blend a great player experience with a great fan experience," Shapiro said. "Vegas is the perfect place for that. So, from being able to use this ballpark to Allegiant from the fan perspective and then from the players perspective, all that Vegas has to offer for players and their families just makes this a great destination."
The events will get bigger and better with the draft and Super Bowl.
"For events like the draft and the Super Bowl, that huge variety of fan experiences and player experiences plus the opportunities for our partners whether it’s on the strip or at one of the amazing hotel properties or at the stadium, all of that comes together to make a great host," Shapiro said.
While the NFL is in town for the Pro Bowl, they're also working on April's NFL Draft.
"The draft is coming up on us in a few months," Shapiro said. "So we are looking at some venues and having some conversations. But what’s interesting about the draft is we were weeks away from executing the draft in March of 2020, so we think we have a really strong game plan there. Now it’s about continuing to evolve that and bringing in some of the things that we’ve learned in the last couple of years, whether it’s from the virtual elements, being able to talk to more prospects in their homes. So, blending our strong plan for Vegas in 2020 with some of those elements that will make ’22 a really powerful event."
The AFC and NFC Pro Bowl teams will practice Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark. The game will be held at noon on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
