LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders this week had a special guest stop by to check on the construction progress of the team's Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Raiders Owner Mark Davis, Raiders President Marc Badain and Tom Blanda, Raiders Senior Vice President, Stadium Development & Operations, joined the Commissioner on the tour.
Watch more from Commissioner Goodell's visit to Allegiant Stadium in the video above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.