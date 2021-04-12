LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson hosted 250 Vegas Golden Knights fans at the recently renovated Water Street Plaza on Monday night.
The Water Street Plaza provided a socially distant atmosphere for the Golden Knights game against the Los Angeles Kings on April 12.
The family-friendly event was opened to the first 100 registered guests, but the demand and interest was so high that city officials said they opened additional viewing areas.
COVID-19 guidelines were strictly enforced and everyone who attended had their temperature taken and were required to wear masks.
Fans watched the game on a big screen and participated in special giveaways during the game. Concessions were offered for purchase on-site from Public Works Coffee Bar, including alcoholic beverages.
Attendees had access during the party to purchase Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights merchandise.
If you missed the VGK watch party more opportunities are the horizon, according to Henderson staff.
Upcoming viewing parties will be announced on the city’s website, as well as through its social media channels. For more information, call 702-267-4849.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.