LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The newest Las Vegas Raiders, K.J. Wright, went through his first full workout with the team on Monday.
Wright was signed as a free agent after a long and successful career in Seattle that included time playing under current Raiders Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley beginning in Wright's rookie season.
After not getting a deal done with the Seahawks, Wright began discussions with the Raiders several weeks go that included coming in for a tryout. Both sides finally worked out a deal last week. Wright says he's coming in hungry.
"I’ve been pissed off all offseason," Wright said. "I’ve been very, very angry. I’ve been at peace but I’ve been mad at the same time if that makes sense. I’ve had a lot of people doubt me this offseason. But I’m still keeping it going. I’m thankful to be here but that burning desire you’re talking about is on the hundred right now."
Wright helps out an injury riddled linebacker unit that has both Nicholas Morrow and Javin White out for an extended period of time. Wright says he'll be ready to play immediately and that he's been impressed with what he's seen of his new Raider teammates.
"This team is hungry," Wright said. "There’s a good energy here. Everybody wants to be successful that’s in this building. So I love it. There’s really good vibes. We’ve got make sure we start fast on Monday. Start fast and come out ready to work."
The Raiders open the regular season Sept. 13 on Monday Night Football inside Allegiant Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.