LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When the Raiders signed veteran defensive tackle Gerald McCoy last week, they added a player that was going to help the team both on and off the field.
McCoy says one of the big things he brings to the table after 11 years in the NFL is his ability to be a mentor to the younger players.
"Once you sign a contract in the NFL, you’re a professional," McCoy said. "It doesn’t make you a pro. Being a pro is how you approach every day. How you prepare, how you watch film, what do you do when times get tough on the field, what are you eating, how are you learning how to be successful in this league. That’s what I believe is being a pro. Not all professionals know how to be pros. My experience, I can help a lot of the young guys and even some of the experienced guys and teach them how to really be a pro."
McCoy is working his way into shape after missing last season with a torn quadriceps tendon. While he's getting his work done off to the side, he's enjoying his role coaching up the players.
"Right now I’m coaching, getting my feet back under me and then when they say Gerald it’s time to get reps, then I’ll be a player coach," McCoy said. "Step by step, when it’s opening week, now it’s go time."
The 6-time Pro Bowler has been impressed with the hunger of the Raiders players to get better and win.
"You can see guys bringing the energy," McCoy said. "You can see guys push each other. You can see the O-Line pushing to D-Line, the D-Line rushing the O-Line. Everybody was pushing each other to go harder, to get better."
McCoy has always worn number 93 but that number is currently worn by fellow defensive lineman Kendal Vickers so McCoy is wearing 61 in training camp. But he vows he will have 93 on his back when the Raiders open the regular season against Baltimore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.