LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Another professional sports team is coming to Las Vegas. The American Basketball Association announced their new team franchise, the Las Vegas Horsemen.
Las Vegas already has a professional basketball team in the Las Vegas Aces, who just recently were knocked out of the WNBA playoffs by the Phoenix Mercury.
“We think Las Vegas is ready for men’s professional basketball,” said team president La Shun McDaniel in a press release. “Our hometown is now a sports town. Other ABA teams in Vegas were before their time, we think now is the time to bring men’s professional basketball to fans in Las Vegas.”
The Las Vegas Horsemen will be competing in the Pacific Region.
The league has also expanded to ABA Australia, ABA Mexico, ABA Caribbean and is developing ABA Canada to begin in 2022.
The 2021/2022 season home games are as follows:
- December 1: Seattle Mountaineers
- December 5: South Phoenix Knights
- December 26: Phoenix Valley Outlaws
- January 16: Los Angeles Wolfpack
- January 23: TBD
- February 6: Orange County Nova Stars
- February 13: San Diego Genius
- February 20: New Mexico Bullsnakes
- February 27: NEPA Stars & Stripes
- Match 20: TBD - last home game of the regular season
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.