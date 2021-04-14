LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Newly acquired forward Mattias Janmark will make his Golden Knights debut in Los Angeles Wednesday night against the Kings.
"He got in yesterday, with the protocols he is eligible to play with the way we got him here," said Golden Knights Head Coach Pete DeBoer. "He's ready to go."
Janmark will wear the No. 26 for Vegas, slotting in on the third line with Tomas Nosek and Alex Tuch.
"You're a little bit on edge, even on the skate today," Janmark said. "New teammates, new equipment, new faces, new surroundings, so it's going to be great, a little bit of nerves, but I think once the game starts it will be fine. I'm really excited about it, hopefully I can get off to a good start."
After playing 41 games with the Blackhawks this season, Janmark will have 15 regular season games to get acclimated to his new team prior to the start of the postseason.
"I think when a new player comes in you want to make sure you don't overwhelm him with meetings and information, you want to let him get his feet wet and let him play," DeBoer said. "We went over some powerplay stuff today, you have to go over because of positioning and things, other than that we're going to ease him in and let him play."
"Just fill a spot on that third line for now and see where we go," Janmark said. "I think just bring my game is the main point, they've got their picture of me and they're just telling me to come in and play my game and then as far as to see what they need, that will pan out in these first games when I get a picture, they'll get a picture, and we'll move on from there."
The Golden Knights will play their eighth and final game against the Kings this season Wednesday night at the Staples Center. The VGK are 5-2-0 vs. LA this year.
