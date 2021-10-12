LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those heading to Golden Knights games this season should be aware of a new bag policy at T-Mobile Arena.
According to the team, the new policy, which goes into effect immediately, is at the request of the National Hockey League.
As part of the policy, no bags or backpacks will be permitted into T-Mobile Arena, except for small clutches and wallets (5” x 9” x 2” max).
These items will be manually screened, the team noted.
