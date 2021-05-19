LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The NBA Summer League will return to Las Vegas in August, NBA confirmed Wednesday.
The games will be played from Aug. 8 to Aug. 17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.
The league is returning after a 2020 cancelation due to the pandemic.
WE. ARE. BACK. MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 will take place August 8-17 in Las Vegas. #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/e66gOZNBJ1— NBA Summer League (@NBASummerLeague) May 19, 2021
