basketball nba generic
TuelekZa via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The NBA Summer League will return to Las Vegas in August, NBA confirmed Wednesday.

The games will be played from Aug. 8 to Aug. 17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion. 

The league is returning after a 2020 cancelation due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.