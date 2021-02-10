LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nate Hawkins, the first NFL Draft pick to come out of UNLV, has died due to COVID-19, according to the school.
"Hawk" was enshrined in the UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the inaugural class as both an individual and a member of the 1968 team.
"Hawk would return every season and always come out to practice and speak to the current players," said former longtime UNLV receivers coach and fellow Houston native Cedric Cormier. "I always looked forward to listening to Rebel Football stories and receiving a text from him before the Fremont Cannon game each fall."
Hawkins, who never played on a losing team in Las Vegas, made history on Feb. 2, 1972, when the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him in the 16th round of the NFL Draft, 403rd overall.
Hawkins made his last trip to Sam Boyd Stadium in 2019, where he and all former Rebels in attendance took the field before the game to serve as honorary team captains. UNLV won that 299th and final game at Sam Boyd in thrilling fashion over San Jose State.
Nate Hawkins would have celebrated his 71st birthday this past Monday. Instead, a limited group of family and friends will celebrate his memory on Saturday at a funeral home in Houston. He leaves behind his wife, Jeanette, and their son and daughter.
"Hawk will truly be missed," said Cormier. "He was a Rebel through and through."
