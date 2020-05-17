LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NASCAR returned on Sunday for the first time in 71 days.
No fans were in attendance at Darlington Raceway but the NASCAR drivers raced and honored of healthcare heroes across the country fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.
NASCAR drivers honored individual healthcare workers by placing their names over their driver-side windows. Joey Logano honored local Desert Springs Hospital emergency department RN Aaron Allred for his bravery and leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Allred was able to virtually meet Joey Logano before the race as he thanked him for his sacrifice these past few months.
Joey Logano finished 18th in The Real Heroes 400. Kevin Harvick finished in first.
