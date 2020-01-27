LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Marking the start of racing weekend, NASCAR's Hauler Parade will return to the Las Vegas Strip in February.
Fans can watch their favorite drivers' haulers make their way up the Las Vegas Strip beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20. The parade will begin at the iconic Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on Las Vegas Boulevard.
Kicking off 2020 NASCAR Weekend, approximately 40 brightly colored 18-wheeled NASCAR Cup Series haulers will receive a police escort as they drive north on the Las Vegas Strip before making their way west on Sahara Avenue and hitting Interstate-15 headed for the 1.5-mile speedway, a news release said.
The haulers will proceed to Speedway Boulevard and make their way through the Las Vegas Motor Speedway tunnel under turns 1 and 2 to their garage stalls outside the Neon Garage.
LVMS’s spring 2020 NASCAR Weekend begins with the Strat 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday, Feb. 21, continues with the Strat qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 on Saturday, Feb. 22, and finishes with the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Feb. 23.
