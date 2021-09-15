LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some changes are coming to NASCAR races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
NASCAR has announced new fall dates for LVMS in 2022.
The annual South Point 400 will now take place on Oct. 16, three weeks later than normal. The move comes in an effort to provide cooler temperatures for fans enjoying a race in southern Nevada. The South Point 400 will now be the first race of the final round of the NASCAR playoffs.
"Our fans have clamored for a cooler race date since we were awarded a playoff race. Anyone who has ever been to Las Vegas in October knows it’s one of the most beautiful months of the year here," said LVMS President Chris Powell.
LVMS will also debut NASCAR's next-gen car during the Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube in March 2022. The next-gen vehicles will be constructed with carbon-fiber instead of sheet metal, and will be more cost-effective for teams and manufacturers.
Companion events, qualifying, practice and start times for these races will be announced at a later date.
