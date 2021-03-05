LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The Las Vegas Motor Speedway is welcoming 12,500 fans each day for NASCAR weekend.
This is the largest sporting event with fans in attendance in Las Vegas since the pandemic. Local fans said they felt safe with the COVID-19 protocols in place at the speedway.
John Hunter Nemechek finished in first place in the truck series race. Las Vegas native Kyle Busch finished in second.
The Xfinity Series race begins at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, while the Pennzoil 400 caps off the weekend at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Be sure to tune into FOX5's Speedway Saturday Night show beginning at 7:00 p.m..
