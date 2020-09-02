LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mtn Dew is teaming up with the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces to throw a drive-in watch party for the team's upcoming game on Sept. 8.
The Aces' drive-in watch party presented by Mtn Dew will take place Sept. 8 during the team's matchup against the Indiana Fever.
As part of the event, fans can watch the game on a large LED screen and have access to an individual tailgating zone to throw their own "socially distant" party, organizers said.
Held in the parking lot of the Luxor, the corner of Mandalay Bay Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, the event starts at 7 p.m. However, doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Admission is free, though space is limited, so organizers ask those who plan on attending to RSVP online to receive tickets: https://aces.wnba.com/driveinrsvp/
