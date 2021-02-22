LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Mountain West confirmed on Monday the 2021 Air Force Reserve Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships will be held at the Thomas and Mack with no fans in attendance.
The tournament is scheduled to take place March 7-13.
The Mountain West Conference said the decision was made for the health and well being of the tournament participants.
“The support of our fans has made the Mountain West Tournament one of the most thrilling events in college basketball on an annual basis,” said Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson. “The health and well-being of our student-athletes and coaches are of vital importance. We are best able to provide a clean and controlled environment by only permitting those directly involved with the tournament’s conduct into the facility. It is also essential to protect the opportunity for those teams who are successful in advancing to compete in the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships according to the protocols established for those events.”
The Mountain West Network will live stream every women’s game from the tournament beginning on Sunday, March 7. On Wednesday, March 10, the championship final will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
The men’s first-round contests begin on Wednesday, March 10, and will be lived streamed on the Mountain West Network. CBS Sports Network will televise the quarterfinal and semifinals on Thursday, March 11, and Friday, March 12, while the men’s championship final will air on CBS on Saturday, March 13.
