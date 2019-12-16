LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Mountain West Conference has suspended four University of Nevada, Las Vegas football players for their roles in the UNLV-Nevada football postgame altercation on Nov. 30.
A fifth player, Steve Jenkins, has been issued a public reprimand, for violations of Mountain West Rule 4 – Sportsmanship.
According to the Mountain West, UNLV football student-athletes Evan Austrie, Noah Bean, Giovanni Fauolo Sr. and Justin Polu have being issued suspensions.
Fauolo will serve a two-game suspension, Austrie and Bean will serve a one-game suspension and Polu is suspended for one-half game, the Mountain West said in a press release.
Fauolo is suspended for the first two games of the 2020 season, while Bean will miss UNLV’s 2020 season opener. Since Austrie and Polu have exhausted their college eligibility, the Mountain West will defer to UNLV for appropriate disciplinary action, officials said.
Four players from Nevada were issued a suspension last week by the Mountain West.
