LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Mountain West Conference announced Thursday evening that they will play an eight game schedule beginning in October.
According the Mountain West Conference, the first slate of games will be played on October 24.
The Mountain West Football championship game will be scheduled for December 19.
The emotion we felt when we shut down in March is surpassed today by hope and optimism. Thank you @unlv_president @MountainWest, & all who worked so hard to make @unlvfootball competing this fall a reality. Get ready @unlvathletics—we won't stop until all 515 are competing! https://t.co/3B8p97q3ic— DR_Francois (@DRFrancois1) September 25, 2020
The official start of the season requires approval from state, county and local officials.
PAC-12 officials announced a seven game schedule that will begin in November.
