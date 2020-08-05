UNLV dominates OT, grounds Air Force 97-90 in Mountain West

The Mountain West announced plans to have its football teams play an eight-game conference schedule and up to two nonconference games, starting Sept. 26.

The Mountain West championship game, scheduled for Dec. 5 at the site of the division winner with the best record, would be pushed back to Dec. 12 or 19.

Olympic sports in the conference will play only within the league and competition will also begin Sept. 26.

