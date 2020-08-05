The Mountain West announced plans to have its football teams play an eight-game conference schedule and up to two nonconference games, starting Sept. 26.
The Mountain West championship game, scheduled for Dec. 5 at the site of the division winner with the best record, would be pushed back to Dec. 12 or 19.
Olympic sports in the conference will play only within the league and competition will also begin Sept. 26.
Updates regarding 2020 Football and Fall Sports have been announced. pic.twitter.com/tONFKLWlCC— Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 5, 2020
Why do we have a picture of basketball in an article about the football schedule?
