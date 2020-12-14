LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Monday night's UNLV basketball game vs. Pepperdine was canceled in the afternoon due to "a positive COVID-19 test within the Runnin' Rebel program."
The game was scheduled for December 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.
According to a statement from UNLV Athletics, "the UNLV men’s basketball program had a positive for COVID-19 during routine testing on Monday."
