LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders on Wednesday announced Molson Coors as the Official Domestic Beer and Official Craft and Hard Seltzer of the team and Allegiant Stadium.
According to a news release, Moolson Coors was announced as a Founding Partner of Allegiant Stadium.
Molson Coors' partnership will include prominent branded environments, experiences and fan engagement assets creating a year-round presence throughout Allegiant Stadium, the release said. Molson Coors brands will be available to fans attending events at Allegiant Stadium.
“We are pleased to welcome Molson Coors as our latest Founding Partner of Allegiant Stadium and an Official Beer Partner of Raider Nation,” said Raiders President Marc Badain. “Molson Coors has been an institution in the beverage industry and offers a diverse portfolio of brands for guests at Allegiant Stadium to enjoy.”
Among other experiences, Molson Coors will have in-stadium branding that will include the Coors Light Landing which will be home to the Raiders’ iconic Al Davis Memorial Torch. Additionally, from the Coors Light Landing, you will be able to look out and see the view of the Las Vegas Strip.
The partnership also allowed for Molson Coors to produce special edition, co-branded Coors Light cans that are available now throughout Nevada to commemorative the 2020 inaugural season of the Raiders in Las Vegas.
We're proud to announce @MolsonCoors as a Founding Partner of Allegiant Stadium and an Official Beer Partner of #RaiderNation.— Allegiant Stadium (@AllegiantStadm) July 1, 2020
More: https://t.co/4SOkTHseDP pic.twitter.com/uPBANH8qrD
