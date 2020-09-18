LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Raider fans won't be allowed to attend Monday night's home opener against the Saints, however they can still be apart of the historic night.
Kre8 Media is offering fans the opportunity to have their favorite Raiders pictures on display.
Four mobile billboard trucks will drive the Las Vegas Strip and around Allegiant Stadium during the game.
50 pictures will be chosen and the company has received around 15 photos so far far.
Fans interested in being part of the fun on gameday can visit Kre8 Media's Facebook Page.
(1) comment
This is just what we need, more traffic, more smog, and more distractions for Las Vegas drivers, because we don't have enough of those already.
