LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Major League Soccer is in talks with billionaires Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris to bring an expansion team to Las Vegas.
Edens and Sawiris own the Premiere League club Aston Villa. Edens is also a part owner of the Milwaukee Bucks.
“I believe they’re the ones that can get this done,” Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said.
Naft said he has had conversations with MLS commissioner Don Garber about the move to Las Vegas, and has worked with part of the ownership group.
He said one of the draws of this ownership team is that it appears the move would be completely privately funded.
"There's no request in for public funding for a stadium, for the procurement of the team or anything else,” Naft said. “I think it’s also important to recognize this was made possible, because the investment was made from hotel tax dollars into Allegiant Stadium and because of that we benefited from garnering interest from all these other players."
Naft said the expansion team will mean more jobs in the valley for construction and then event staff.
In December, the MLS commissioner announced Las Vegas was the frontrunner for the league’s 30th team. Garber said there would likely be a decision at some point in 2022.
"There’s an investor out there that's actually seeing the potential here,” Las Vegas Lights FC super fan Joaquin Aztorga said. “Not just financially, but to grow the sport."
Aztorga is a member of the Lights fan club Luz Y Fuerza. He said the appetite for soccer has been on display since the Lights came to Las Vegas in 2018.
"The environment would be the same as Cashman but times 10," Aztorga said.
Naft believes it is likely that a stadium would be built if the expansion team came to Las Vegas.
Garber said the expansion team wouldn’t begin play before 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.