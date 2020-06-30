LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The 2020 Minor League Baseball season has been canceled according to Major League Baseball officials.
MLB officials informed affiliates on Tuesday that players would not be available to carryout the season.
“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”
