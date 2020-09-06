LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Poker legend and Las Vegas local Mike Sexton died of cancer on Sunday, according to a fellow member of the Poker Hall of Fame.
According to Linda Johnson, Sexton died surrounded by family at home. "He appreciated all the wonderful comments and farewells from poker players all over the world," she wrote.
Sexton was weeks shy of his 73rd birthday. He moved to Las Vegas in 1985 and in 2009, he was admitted to the Poker Hall of Fame.
Johnson said details for services would be forthcoming.
