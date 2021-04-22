LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The 2021 NFL Draft is less than a week away and the Raiders own eight selections this year, with four in the first 80 picks.
Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock met with the media on Thursday, but wouldn't show his hand as to what the silver and black planned to do with the 17th overall pick.
"At 17 you're sitting there and going, OK, I think the board will fall a certain way and how are we going to react and if it doesn't fall that way, is there a way to get out, go back, a lot of GM's around the league are making calls right now, 'hey are you a willing partner?' I've said this before I think you have to be nimble, willing to go either way and as the draft develops, make those decisions."
After trading away three of their five starters on the offensive line this past offseason, many experts believe the Raiders are targeting a right tackle with their first round pick.
"I'm excited and energized with what our offensive line room is starting to look like," said Mayock. "I'm excited and energized because I think Tom Cable feels the same way. We have all the respect in the world for Rodney (Hudson) and Gabe (Jackson) and Trent (Brown), but at this point, we made a conscience decision to get younger, maybe a little more athletic, and let's go. I can't wait to see how we react."
2020 saw the Raiders play their first season at Allegiant Stadium without fans due to coronavirus pandemic. Mayock was asked about the importance of getting Raider Nation and fans back in the stands.
"We were 2-6 at home last year, we were 6-2 on the road last year, so getting fans in the stands this year is pretty important to us," said Mayock. "We want to turn that stadium into a home-field advantage, I can't speak for player safety, fan safety, that's for all the government officials and the NFL officials, all I know as someone with a vested interest in getting out there in an exciting filled arena, we can't wait, that lace needs to rock and needs to be a home-field advantage."
