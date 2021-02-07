LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts in a statement late Sunday night apologized to BetMGM customers affected by its outage.
The company released an initial statement about 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 7 acknowledging the issue in Nevada "across the BetMGM app and within our retail sportsbooks."
February 8, 2021
In a later statement from MGM, they said all winning bets placed in the app were settled.
"We are still actively working on settling impacted bets placed within BetMGM Nevada Sportsbooks and at the kiosks. Sportsbooks will remain open until 1am PT and open no later than 7am PT to help with processing winning tickets," the statement said.
