LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International and the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday announced that MGM Resorts is an official gaming partner of the Raiders.
Additionally, MGM Resorts has also been named a Founding Partner of the team's Allegiant Stadium and an official home of the Raiders pre- and post-game party, according to a news release.
As an official partner of the Raiders, "MGM Resorts will have prominent signage throughout Allegiant Stadium year-round, including in-stadium branding and naming rights to the west VIP entry and drop off zone."
As part of the partnership, there will also be a special MGM Club at Allegiant Stadium, an ultra-exclusive experience with a full-service premium bar, luxury lounge and upgraded stadium seating for game-viewing, the release said.
“The Raiders are thrilled to welcome MGM Resorts International as our newest Founding Partner,” said Raiders President Marc Badain. “MGM Resorts is an institution in the gaming and hospitality industry and the activations they have planned for Raider games and all events at Allegiant Stadium will bring their best in class expertise to the entertainment experience.”
