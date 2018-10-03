When it comes to UFC events, we never quite know what we're going to get, unless that event is headlined by Conor McGregor. Despite being out of the octagon for two years, "The Notorious" did what he usually does, he showed up to his workout late, he excited the crowd and made an epic prediction for fight night.
"It's good to be back,” Conor McGregor said. “Doing what I love to do the most, competing in front of my fans. Saturday night you're in for a treat, I promise you that. I'm going to take his head off, trust me."
After 23 months away from the UFC, Conor McGregor gave fans a taste of what they will see in his return, along with a spoiler alert on how things will end Saturday night.
"Devastating KO, too easy to hit, too flat-footed, too predictable. I'm going to knock him clean out,” McGregor said.
To the surprise of no one, thousands showed up to show support for the Irishman and to heckle his opponent.
"You're going to like me. You're going to like me in three days," UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov said.
Even though the two fighters were not on stage at the same time, the war of words continued from last month’s pre-fight press conference.
"His grandfather, Christopher McGregor he worked with English Navy and he killed your people, now you guys support him. I'm going to change that Saturday night, I know you're going to like me," Nurmagomedov said.
"It's good to be back. Let's go do it, a proper fight, a proper, proper fight. I'm going to come out of the gate fast, Saturday night, Oct. 6, UFC 229, only on PPV," McGregor said.
Conor and Khabib were scheduled to hold their pre-fight press conference at the Park Theater, Thursday at 2 p.m. It's free and open to the public.
Workout time #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/94lAZSWC5B— Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) October 4, 2018
