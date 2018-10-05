LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - There can't be a Conor McGregor fight without a little bit of chaos. Fireworks and fists were flying at the ceremonial weigh-ins, giving the fans a taste of what to expect Saturday night.
For the first time in more than two years, Conor McGregor returned to T-Mobile Arena for a UFC weigh-in.
"It's good to be back, UFC fans it's good to be back. The king is home," Conor McGregor said.
Both McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov made championship weight Friday morning, Khabib right at 155 pounds, McGregor weighing in with a half a pound to spare.
Thousands of fans waited more than four hours in line just to watch these two fighters faceoff, even getting a little more than expected.
Conor continued his war of words for the heavily pro-Irish crowd, while Khabib waited, wearing a blonde fuzzy hat.
"Don't let the smelly rat put that hat on your head (emcee) Joe (Rogan). The smell of that thing, don't let him put that on your head," McGregor said.
Khabib took the high road.
"I want to say thank you all Irish fans, all fans around the world, because of you guys, this fight has happened, thank you guys. Tomorrow night, and still," the UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov said.
McGregor didn't just have the crowd in his corner, rapper Drake was on stage with McGregor holding the Irish flag. During their press conference on Thursday, McGregor predicted a devastating KO for Saturday night.
Friday, Khabib had a prediction of his own.
"Tomorrow (Saturday) night I'm going to smash your boy guys. I'm going to smash your boy," Nurmagomedov said.
Tickets to the biggest fight in the history of the UFC are sold out, but the fight is available on PPV.
