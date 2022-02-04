LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Philanthropist, business mogul and known sports bettor Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has now broken a record with his latest sports wager.
According to Caesars Sportsbook, "Mattress Mack," the Houston-based furniture store owner known for his massive sports bets, has placed the single-largest mobile sports wager of all-time.
The Return of the Mack for the Super Bowl‼️@MattressMack just wagered $4,534,000 on the #CaesarsSportsbook app in Louisiana on the Bengals (+170) to win over the Rams.Potential win: $7,707,800This marks the single biggest mobile wager of all-time 👀#BetLikeACaesar pic.twitter.com/pBJjtU9x49— Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) February 4, 2022
The sportsbook says McIngvale placed bets totaling $4,534,000 on the Cincinnati Bengals moneyline (+170) against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI using the Caesars Sportsbook app in Louisiana.
If the Bengals are hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of Super Bowl LVI, Mack will win $7,707,800.
While this is the largest legal mobile sports wager of all-time, the company says the $4.5 million in bets is the second-biggest legal Super Bowl total wager ever placed, only trailing a $4.9 million bet at -900 odds during the 2002 Super Bowl.
The Houston Chronicle notes that per usual with Mack and his large wagers, "McIngvale's bet is tied to a Gallery Furniture promotion. If a customer buys a mattress set or reclining furniture priced at $3,000 or more, it will be free if the Bengals win the Super Bowl."
“At Caesars Sportsbook we love taking epic wagers on massive events like the Super Bowl,” said Ken Fuchs, Head of Sports at Caesars Sportsbook. “The Joe Burrow magic is pulling fans in, especially in Louisiana with his college roots. With this $4.5 million bet on Joe and the Bengals, Mack will make history again. And with the millions of Caesars Rewards credits he’ll earn - win or lose - he can enjoy time spent on OUR mattresses at Caesars anytime he wants to stop by.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.