CINCINNATI - Mattress Mack put all his chips in on the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl 56.
More specifically, he put $9.5 million on the Bengals to defeat the Los Angeles Rams (+170).
According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, that meant his total potential payout would have been more than $16.2 million.
While the Bengals covered the 4.5 spread in their 23-20 loss to the Rams Sunday night, Houston furniture mogul Jim McIngvale, better known as “Mattress Mack,” lost his bet.
He made the bet via the Caesars Sportsbook app in Louisiana.
The Mattress Warehouse owner’s net worth is reportedly $300 million so something tells us he’ll be OK. And the gambler won’t likely stop any time soon.
Last year he put $3.5 million on the Buccaneers to cover against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.
He dug deeper into his account this year as he got on the Bengals’ bandwagon.
After first putting down $4.5 million on the Bengals, he bet another $5 million, the single biggest wager of all-time at Caesars Sportsbook.
