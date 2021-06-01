LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights announced fully vaccinated fans will no longer be required to wear a mask at T-Mobile Arena.
Fans will be required to complete a questionnaire through CLEAR. No bags will be allowed, including small purses or clutches, the team said in a release.
T-Mobile Arena will be at full capacity for each game.
The team also announced ticketing information for upcoming home games:
The Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche will play Game 3 at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4 at 7 p.m. PT and Game 4 on Sunday, June 6 at 5:30 p.m. PT with an additional game in Vegas scheduled for Thursday, June 10 if necessary.
Presales will begin at 9 a.m. PT on Wednesday, June 2. Single-game tickets for the general public will go on sale at 3 p.m. PT on Wednesday.
Fans can visit this link to purchase tickets.
