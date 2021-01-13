Mark Stone captain's jersey

(Screen capture/GoldenKnights/Twitter)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights on Wednesday announced the team's first captain.

In a video shared on Twitter, the Golden Knights announced that Mark Stone will be the first to wear the "C" on his jersey.

Stone marks the first captain in Golden Knights history.

The team also announced Alex Pietrangelo and Reilly Smith as alternate captains for the 2021 season.

