LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights on Wednesday announced the team's first captain.
In a video shared on Twitter, the Golden Knights announced that Mark Stone will be the first to wear the "C" on his jersey.
Stone marks the first captain in Golden Knights history.
We would just tell you who our first captain is...— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 13, 2021
but we’d rather have you C for yourself 👀#VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/icXmQvrClO
CONGRATULATIONS to Mark Stone on being named the first captain in Vegas Golden Knights history!!!! 🗿 #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/gOBxRtSpKg— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 13, 2021
The team also announced Alex Pietrangelo and Reilly Smith as alternate captains for the 2021 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.