HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has officially purchased the Aces from MGM. He said on Wednesday he wants to raise the players' salaries and give them an official home in Las Vegas.
Davis is building the Aces an 80,000 sq. ft. training facility next to the Raiders headquarters in Henderson. The building is expected to be completed by March 2022.
"With the Aces, what I noticed being a fan and everything is that they didn't really have a real home. They were practicing at UNLV. They had offices at MGM. They also had offices in an airport hanger," Davis said.
"And I thought for a successful operation they would have to have a home as well. Sow e began to look around and right next to the Raiders facility on Raiders Way an 80,000 sq. ft. building popped up. So we have taken that building. We're going to put the Aces in there. Two practice courts. Locker rooms. Their offices. Training rooms. Everything they need to be successful and have a home here in Las Vegas."
Davis said he also plans for the Raiders and Aces to partner up in the future and be active in the Las Vegas community.
No official start date has been set for the 2021 WNBA season, but the Aces have told FOX5 they are hoping to start their season on time in May.
