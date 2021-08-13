LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For the first time in Las Vegas, Raider Nation will be able to watch their team in person at Allegiant Stadium Saturday night in their preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
Prior to kickoff, team owner Mark Davis will cut the ribbon during a special ceremony to officially open what he called the Silver & Black’s "field of dreams" three years, nine months and one day ago during groundbreaking ceremonies at this very same location.
“We are going to kick it off the right way with 65,000 people,” Davis said. “It may be a preseason game but it’s going to be our party as well because it’s the first time, No. 1, a vast majority of Raiders fans will be in the stadium, but it will also be the first time I’ll be in there for an event.”
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. in the Ford Plaza at the north end of Allegiant Stadium. All doors will open following the ribbon-cutting to allow ticket holders for Saturday’s game inside to experience what Allegiant Stadium has to offer.
“It’s our house but we got to give them the keys,” Davis said. “And I think finally on the 14th, they are going to have the key to walk into their house and really see what we built, and it’s a football stadium first.”
The day will also honor the 12,000-plus men and women who were members of an ultra-diverse workforce who contributed more than six million labor hours to the design and construction of the Raiders’ new home.
Singer-songwriter Judith Hill, who opened the groundbreaking ceremony in November 2017 with a rousing live performance, will once again perform alongside the Las Vegas House of Blues Choir in a special pregame show before the Raiders face the Seattle Seahawks.
Las Vegas resident and music industry icon Marie Osmond joins an illustrious list of performers who have honored America before a Raiders game as the multiple gold and platinum selling artist and chart-topper will sing the National Anthem prior to kickoff of the Silver and Black’s lone home preseason game of 2021. Osmond has spent over a decade performing on the Las Vegas Strip.
Lifelong Raiders fan and entertainment superstar Carlos Santana will headline the halftime show during Saturday’s game. Santana’s music has been a fixture at Raiders games for decades and the chords of his music help make up the fabric of a Raiders gameday as his hit tunes have been both in-stadium and tailgate favorites.
Santana and recently enshrined Pro Hall of Famer Tom Flores share a special relationship which dates back decades. Flores, the two-time Super Bowl-winning Raiders Head Coach, and Santana, who has entertained audiences in Las Vegas for a half-century, have followed each other’s careers and formed a bond as their families share similar backgrounds.
“It was built for the Raiders. It was built for the Nation. It was built for our alumni. It was built for everybody, and it was built for the people of Las Vegas because they put their skin in the game as well,” Davis said. “We are just so proud of it and when you see people out there at all hours, which I have, it just really legitimizes what we did. I’m just so excited about it.”
The game starts at 6 p.m. against the Seattle Seahawks. You can only watch it on FOX5, the official broadcast home of the Raiders.
