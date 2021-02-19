LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Marc-Andre Fleury will start in goal Saturday as the Golden Knights take part in their first outdoor game.
Held in Lake Tahoe, head coach Pete DeBoer said Friday morning that Fleury "deserves to start this game."
DeBoer added that there is a fundraising effort going around the locker room to try and get the team's strength and conditioning coach to take the "arctic plunge" in Lake Tahoe.
Pete DeBoer going off course a bit, naming his starter ahead of time when asked about Fleury.— Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) February 19, 2021
“He (Marc-Andre Fleury) deserves to start this game.” #VegasBorn
