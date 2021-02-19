Avalanche Golden Knights Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury defends during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

 Isaac Brekken

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Marc-Andre Fleury will start in goal Saturday as the Golden Knights take part in their first outdoor game.

Held in Lake Tahoe, head coach Pete DeBoer said Friday morning that Fleury "deserves to start this game."

DeBoer added that there is a fundraising effort going around the locker room to try and get the team's strength and conditioning coach to take the "arctic plunge" in Lake Tahoe.

