LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was added to the NHL's COVID Protocol Related Absence List, the league released Thursday afternoon.
It is not known if Fleury tested positive for COVID-19 or is on the list due to contact tracing with someone else.
Fleury played in Wednesday night's 4-3 loss at Minnesota but was pulled in the third period after giving up three goals.
The Golden Knights are in St. Louis for a two game series with the Blues Friday and Saturday.
The only other goaltender on the roster is Logan Thompson. Robin Lehner has been working out with the Henderson Silver Knights to get his conditioning back as he prepares to come off of the long term injured reserve list. If Fleury is unable to play Friday, the team will have to make a roster move to bring up another goaltender, either Lehner returning to the club or Oscar Dansk who picked up a win in San Jose last week.
