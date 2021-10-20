LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The UNLV Skatin' Rebels are giving one lucky fan the opportunity to drop the puck for an upcoming game.
Fans will be entered into the UNLV Puck Drop contest with every ticket purchased online before the Saturday, Oct. 23 game against the University of Arizona.
The winning fan will get an authentic UNLV Hockey jersey and two tickets to the Friday, Dec. 10 game against ASU. The fan will get to meet the team and take part in the ceremonial puck drop prior to the start of the game.
Tickets to the Saturday, Oct. 23 game against the University of Arizona can be purchased online at rebelhockey.com/tix. Tickets start at $5 for college students and children between the ages of 4 and 18. Adult general admission tickets are available for $10.
All 2021-2022 games will be played inside City National Arena at 1550 S. Pavilion Center Dr. in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas.
UNLV’s home schedule includes:
- Friday, Oct. 22 – Saturday, Oct. 23 vs. University of Arizona
- Friday, Oct. 29 – Saturday, Oct. 30 vs. Missouri State
- Friday, Dec. 10 – Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. ASU
- Friday, Jan. 14 – Saturday, Jan. 15 vs. University of Jamestown
- Friday, Feb. 18 – Saturday, Feb. 19 vs. Grand Canyon University
- Friday, March 4 – Saturday, March 5 vs. Oregon
