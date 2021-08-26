LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two powerhouse programs will face off in a game at Allegiant Stadium in 2024.
USC and LSU will face each other in the Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium in 2024. An exact date and time will be determined later, but the game will take place over Labor Day weekend and will air on either ABC or ESPN.
“We are excited to announce this historic matchup that is sure to attract the sports world’s attention,” said John Saccenti, Vegas Kickoff Classic and SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl executive director. “Las Vegas is known for its big events and the Trojans vs. the Tigers kicking off the 2024 college football season at Allegiant Stadium may be the biggest game the state of Nevada has ever seen.”
USC and LSU have only met two times before, with the Trojans taking the win in 1979 and the Tigers winning in 1984.
The game will be the second installation of the Vegas Kickoff Classic, with the inaugural matchup taking place Sept. 4 between Arizona and BYU.
Tickets for this year's Vegas Kickoff Classic can be purchased online at www.lvbowl.com. Anyone purchasing tickets this year will be added to the pre-sale priority list for the 2024 game.
