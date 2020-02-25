LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- One die hard Raiders fan can’t wait for the week of the NFL draft.
Stacy Hawkins, a local owner will be unveiling a special Harley Davidson bike she’s been working on.
She is designing the only Raiders Harley Davidson bike in the world that’s made with 150,000 Swarovski crystals.
Stacy has customized bikes for over 10 years for women riders.
The bike has become a dream come true for her to create.
It’ll take her over 150-170 hours to complete with a finish date set for the week of the NFL Draft.
She’s looking forward to unveil her Raiders bike at the Red Rock Harley Davidson location for all the Raiders fans to come check out, especially the Lady Raiders Nation.
