LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lights FC is teaming up with Nevada Donor Network to raise awareness about the importance of registering as an organ donor.
The team will wear a specially-designed commemorative jersey at their home match on Friday, Oct. 8.
The black jersey features various organs in neon colors, it also has the Nevada Donor Network logo and #DonateLife across the chest. The bottom of the front of the jersey has a message written in Spanish that translates to "be a hero," and "sign up today."
“This is an important cause, and one that we are proud to help raise local awareness for,” said Lights FC Owner and CEO Brett Lashbrook in a statement. “We sincerely hope that this initiative starts important conversations within families and causes fans to learn more about the 591 fellow Nevadans that are currently waiting for a second chance through organ donation.”
The Nevada Donor Network said the need for local residents to register as organ donors is important, especially within multicultural communities where diverse matches are needed to ensure success in transplantations.
You can register to become a donor at Cashman Field during the game or online at RegisterMe.org.
The team said 1,000 tickets to the match on Oct. 8 will be donated to local healthcare workers and their families.
Local healthcare professionals can redeem their tickets at LightsFC.com/NDN.
