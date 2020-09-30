LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Lights FC will allow some fans to attend the team's last home game on Saturday night in downtown Las Vegas.
Brett Lashbrook, the team's owner and CEO, said with a 72-hour period from Gov. Steve Sisolak's announcement on upping gathering limits to the time of the game, the approval process isn't fast enough for more than 250 fans.
"We sent out an email [Wednesday] asking anyone who was interested in attending the match, and we were going to do a random draw on Friday to allow up to 250 of them to come, so no tickets on sale to the general public," Lashbrook said.
Lashbrook said the team was 14 hours from their 2020 season opener when the initial shutdown began.
"And then in July we came back with a reduced schedule, a hyper regionalized format, with no fans in the stadium, and obviously that's an incredibly unique situation," he said.
"We've got close to 3,000 season ticket holders and we'd love each and every one of them. But we'll come back, better and stronger in 2021.”
