LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- No one said Lights FC was a boring team.
The Las Vegas-based professional soccer league teamed up with De Castroverde Law Group for a "Fix Your Traffic Tix" promotion at their game on Saturday, June 19.
Anyone attending the game Saturday night will get a voucher for a "one-time free traffic citation representation" from the firm. To be eligible, attendees must bring their ticket from the game and their traffic citation to the De Castroverde Law Group before June 30.
“We’re happy to help Lights fans with their routine traffic tickets,” said Alex De Castroverde in a media statement. “Just bring your ticket to one our two locations this month, and we’ll help you take care of it as a way to celebrate Father's Day and show our ongoing support for the team and the community."
The tickets must be from Las Vegas Justice Court, Las Vegas Municipal Courts, Henderson Municipal Court and North Las Vegas Municipal Court.
The voucher will not apply under the following conditions: defendant is a minor, in warrant status, for CDL, driving under the influence, aggressive or reckless driving, suspended or revoked license or other offenses that would constitute a misdemeanor or felony.
For more information, click here.
