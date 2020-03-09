LAS VEGAS (FOX5)--It is officially game week for the Las Vegas Lights FC.
After playing to a 1-1 draw in their season opener Saturday in San Diego, the Lights earned a valuable point ahead of their home opener this weekend against Sacramento.
Owner Brett Lashbrook, head coach Eric Wynalda, and four current players met with the media on Monday announcing, for the second straight year, they are guaranteeing victory at Cashman Field.
"I talked to Brett about this,” said head coach Eric Wynalda. “He wanted to guarantee, last year we tied, which meant everyone got to come back for free, sorry Brett we're winning this game, it's a sorry not sorry kind of scenario. This is Cashman, different team, different mentality, different attitude, I wouldn't want to be in their shoes, we're coming at you."
Lashbrook also announced a new team initiative, that will give fans whose birthday or half-birthday falls within the months of the season (March - September), fans who register at LightsFC.com/Birthday will earn two free tickets to a home game that month.
"We are absolutely convinced that if we can get everyone in Clark County to come once, we'll convince you,” said Lights FC owner Brett Lashbrook. “We can't guarantee you the wins and the goals always, but we have an unbelievable record here at Cashman Field, we're going to guarantee you smiles, we're going to guarantee you laughs, going to guarantee you an affordable Saturday night with your friends and family, come on out to Cashman Field, it's like no other sporting event here."
Lights FC host Sacramento Republic FC Saturday night, kickoff set for 7:30pm.
