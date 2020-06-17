LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Las Vegas Lights F.C. announced that head coach Eric Wynalda will not be with the organization effective immediately.
The news came Wednesday from Lights FC owner Brett Lashbrook.
" We continue to be hopeful that Lights FC will return to play later this season provided a safe environment can be assured for our players, fans, and staff", said Lashbrook.
June 18, 2020
