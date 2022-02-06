LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fans desperate to attend Super Bowl 56 are facing sky-high ticket prices.
Prices to attend Super Bowl Sunday fluctuate, but the cheapest ticket on Ticketmaster are available starting at $4,600. On Seatgeek.com, prices range from $5,000 to $21,000.
Las Vegas local and lifelong Bengals fan Holland Leach has been a fan since she could remember.
“I have a huge family, my mom’s side of the family and they kind of just took me under their wing and really showed me what football was and you know all that kind of good stuff," Leach said.
Leach grew up in Cincinnati and moved to Vegas in 2015. She would go to sports bars by herself to catch a game.
“I just kind of went and I’m not quiet when I watch games you know I’m yelling at the tv. You know I’m requesting- when I call before- hey can you put the Bengals game on can you reserve my seat- things like that,” Leach said.
The more games she saw, the more she connected with fellow fans.
“It kind of became my little family there because I started to get you know more of a friend base out here and I didn’t really know that many people when I moved here," Leach said.
Leach said attending Super Bowl 56 would mean the world to her. She created a Gofundme account asking for donations.
"It would still be amazing to be around that energy and feel that history being made," Leach said.
