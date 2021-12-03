LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson has named Lifeguard Arena Redevelopment Project of Year, according to NHL.com.
"We're honored to accept this award from the City of Henderson and take great pride in the positive impact Lifeguard Arena has made to the Water Street District," said Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. "The City has been a great partner ever since we introduced the concept of the arena, which has been the ideal home for the Silver Knights."
Lifeguard Arena opened in November 2020 and is the official practice facility of The Henderson Silver Knights. It also offers a variety of community based programming.
The arena is 120,000 square feet and features two regulation sized ice rinks.
