LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In celebration of the Super Bowl this weekend, Lids has released graphics from the 2021-22 NFL season to show the “Top Selling NFL Jerseys” and “Top Selling NFL Players Jersey” from each state.
According to the data, now-retired quarterback Tom Brady was the top-selling NFL player jersey in more states than any other player: 18 states.
The company notes that neither of this year's Super Bowl contenders, the Rams nor Bengals, were a best-selling team in any state this season.
Lids also notes that the Browns were the best-selling NFL team jersey in Ohio while the 49ers were the best-selling team in California. However, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had the best-selling NFL player jersey in Ohio and Kentucky.
In Nevada, not only were the Raiders the top-selling NFL team jersey in the state, but a player on the Silver & Black also was the top-selling player jersey.
According to Lids, in Nevada, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs earns the title of top-selling NFL jersey by player.
Neither the Raiders or Josh Jacobs were listed as a top-selling jersey in any other state, according to Lids.
